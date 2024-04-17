C Dramas Are Your Next Big Netflix Obsession

Though long episodes and seasons can be a huge perk, they are also intimidating. While American dramas usually have 44 to 60-minute episodes and up to 22 episodes each season, Chinese dramas still manage to beat them a lot of the time. It’s common to have 60 episodes or more for a standard drama, each close to an hour in length, which can be intimidating for those looking to get into the genre.

Just because America is a little slow at picking up these shows doesn’t mean they’re not popular, though. C Dramas are, naturally, quite popular in China and other East Asian countries. They don’t necessarily have to try to gain an audience in the West like South Korea does because their fan base is already so large.