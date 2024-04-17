Star Trek’s Most Hated Character Hidden Inside Its Biggest Film

Obviously, these issues aren’t Wil Wheaton’s fault: he played the character as it was written, and fans who still despise Wesley Crusher would be better off directing their anger at the late, great Gene Roddenberry. Unfortunately, Wheaton’s character retroactively became the mascot for everything that was wrong with the early days of Star Trek: The Next Generation. After he departed the show, he only popped up in one film (a non-speaking part in Nemesis), and we didn’t properly see Wesley Crusher again until a major cameo in Picard and a minor cameo in Lower Decks.

Aside from that, Wil Wheaton’s biggest return to Star Trek has been outside the various series and films. When Discovery first premiered, Paramount+ unveiled a Star Trek aftershow originally called After Trek that was hosted by Naomi Kyle for the first season. The next year, the aftershow was renamed The Ready Room and hosted by Wil Wheaton, allowing the former Star Trek wunderkind to weigh in on all the most recent changes to the franchise.