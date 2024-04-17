The Anime Perfect For Fallout Fans Looking For Their Next Binge

Thematically, Trigun and Fallout are both largely about the struggle to maintain morality in an unforgiving world. Vash is defined by his pacifism, refusing to kill despite the great physical and emotional toll it puts him under. While less extreme Lucy’s idealism and reluctance to kill immediately reminded me of Vash.

Trigun has fantastic characters who share details and personality traits with the protagonists in Fallout. Vash and his brother Knives are immortal survivors of a cataclysmic disaster, making them conceptually similar to The Ghoul. Trigun also features one of anime’s greatest antiheroes in Nicholas Wolfwood, the assassin trying to save his orphanage. He is similar in personality to both the jaded Ghoul and conflicted Maximus.