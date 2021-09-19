Gina Carano Returning For The Mandalorian Season 4?

By Tristan Zelden | 12 seconds ago

Star Wars is going to expand greatly in the coming years, with some heavy hitters coming to Disney Plus like The Book of Boba Fett, Visions, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. That is all thanks to The Mandalorian, which kicked off the streaming service into high gear, along with Marvel’s shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This expansion leaves plenty of rumors, and one is that Gina Carano (Madness in the Method) will return to the fourth season.

YouTuber Mike Zeroh claims that Gina Carano will reprise her role as Cara Dune in season 4 of The Mandalorian. According to him, it will take place roughly seven years after the third season, which is in the making. This all comes down to the rumor that creator Jon Favreau (The Lion King) is already penning the story for that fourth outing for our favorite Mandalorian, and this will include the return of the fired actress.

The time jump is explained for the Iron Man director to go deeper into the “post-return of the Jedi era.” If true, it will deliver some changes to both Luke Skywalker and Gina Carano if she does return. She is supposedly going to have intimate time with Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), and Princess Leia.

The explanation of Gina Carano returning is pointed at Jon Favreau. The YouTuber claims that the director convinced the higher-ups at Disney for her reinstatement. He also pointed to the “hardcore fans” for helping push for this to happen due to the money they supply the company from buying merchandise.

Gina Carano was fired over a build-up of statements she had made. Initially, there was a backlash from fans over her making a transphobic joke in her bio on Twitter by putting her pronoun as “boop/bob/beep” in response to fans asking her to put her preferred pronouns in her bio. Later, the camel’s back broke when she compared the treatment of Republicans in America to Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

It is hard to believe Gina Carano will be reinstated in anything from Disney. She was not only fired from The Mandalorian but she had also been dropped as a client from UTA. While the company has buried the hatchet with others like James Gunn (The Suicide Squad) over jokes he had made, that situation was different. For one, he had backing from fans, actors, and others who have touched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, the context of the jokes and timeframe differs from the actress.

Without confirmation or corroboration of the claims, it seems unlikely that Gina Carano will reprise her role as Cara Dune. Since her character has been well established during her run between the two seasons of The Mandalorian, it is unclear if she will be recast. Whether Jon Favreau is backing her or not, if Disney does not bite, then it would be interesting to see if we get a new star in the role or if she gets thrown into the toy box to never see the light of day again.