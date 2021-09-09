Rosario Dawson Cast In A Tentpole Disney Blockbuster

By Jason Collins | 37 seconds ago

It seems like Disney’s trying to keep big cast names as busy as possible by adding them to multiple projects while simultaneously squeezing every intellectual property under its banner for more profits. The perfect examples of this is 2021’s Jungle Cruise, which is an adaptation of the park’s theme ride, and the addition of Rosario Dawson to the cast of Disney’s live-action The Haunted Mansion movie, also inspired by its famous park attraction.

Rosario Dawson, best known as Claire Tempe from the Marvel Netflix series and Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian, is set to join LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in Disney’s upcoming The Haunted Mansion, as reported by Deadline. The newly developed series will be directed by Justin Simien, based on a script from Katie Dippold, and is scheduled to begin shooting next month.

Apart from it being an adaptation of the famous ghoulish attraction located at Disneyland Park, there’s not much detail about the film’s plot; apart from that it comes after Disney’s moderately successful movie of the same name, that starred Eddie Murphy. That particular film was released in 2003, the same year as Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, which was also based on Disney’s theme park attraction. And while Pirates spawned a four-sequel cinematic franchise that grossed more than $4.5 billion, thanks to the fantastic performance of its star actor Johnny Depp, The Haunted Mansion had to wait for better CGI production technology before shooting another remake.

Disney had some success with its adaptations of popular theme ride attractions, like Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which grossed $194 million at the global box office to date. Jungle Cruise also made an additional $45 million from streaming, prompting Disney to order a sequel. The confirmation of the Jungle Cruise sequel, paired with the idea of The Haunted Manson remake, indicates the studio’s investment in adapting its theme rides into profitable cinematic franchises.

The Haunted Mansion theme attraction, brought in record crowds when it opened to all guests on August 12, 1969. Despite undergoing several changes, The Haunted Mansion remained one of the most well loved theme rides at Disneyland. It features everything good a haunted mansion should: a phantom pianist playing Wagner’s Bridal March, a séance room with Madame Leota projecting inside a floating crystal ball, and a villainess bride, Constance Hatchaway, whose beating heart is exposed through a hole in her chest. No wonder Disney thinks it’s a good idea to adapt The Haunted Mansion into a movie.

Besides being scheduled to appear in The Haunted Mansion, Rosario Isabel Dawson, an American actress, singer, and writer, also appeared in numerous Disney releases, including her most recent appearance as Ahsoka Tano in the super-successful television series The Mandalorian. She also starred in 25th Hour, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and voiced Nyx in Tinker Bell and the Legend of NeverBeast and Daria in Elena of Avalor. Unfortunately, it’s still unclear when we’ll get to see her in The Haunted Mansion, but we should learn more as the project moves into production.