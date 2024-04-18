Fool’s gold can be used in these applications due to its various properties. Pyrite is ground down to 0.1-millimeter particles which are used in lithium batteries. These batteries operate through a redox reaction where lithium metal is oxidized to produce lithium sulfide, generating electricity through the production of electrons.

Lithium batteries are favored as they are lightweight and optimized by energy per gram. Moreover, pyrite of fool’s gold’s attractiveness in the electronics industry stems from its wide distribution, affordability, and availability. It offers environmental benefits in terms of energy efficiency during the manufacturing process and when being transported.