By Britta DeVore |

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril at Disneyland Paris

Disney’s latest installment in the Indiana Jones franchise is bombing at the box office and now, according to pixiedust.be, the theme park juggernaut will be shutting down its Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril attraction at Disneyland Paris. Beginning on September 25, the roller coaster themed around Harrison Ford’s dashing and brave archaeologist will be roping off its line for an indefinite amount of time.

Disneyland Paris is shutting down the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril attraction for unknown reasons.

As of right now, no news has been shared about why the theme park is closing the ride, but it could be for several reasons.

The last year has seen the revamp of a handful of Disney theme park attractions including the It’s a Small World boat float and Splash Mountain. For It’s a Small World, the ride was given a more inclusive update and now features characters in wheelchairs.

The one that started it all – Disneyland California’s Indiana Jones Adventure – has been around since 1995 and has served as a jumping-off point for other rides like it.

Meanwhile Splash Mountain is getting a facelift and moving from the theme of the hotly debated feature Song of the South to the animated film The Princess and the Frog, earning the new name of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

As for the Indiana Jones coaster at Disneyland Paris, there’s a good chance that the park could just be revamping and updating the ride.

While Disneyland Paris guests may be out of luck when it comes to adventuring with Indy, the rest of the Disney parks around the world will still have their Indiana Jones-based attractions. The one that started it all – Disneyland California’s Indiana Jones Adventure – has been around since 1995 and has served as a jumping-off point for other rides like it.

Disneyland California’s Indiana Jones Adventure, Credit: D23.com

Not only can fans of the franchise immerse themselves in a pulse-pounding excursion on the coaster but they can bring things even more to life through the live show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios where you’ll get up close and personal with Indy and friends.

The Dial Of Destiny’s Failure

One thing that feels pretty safe to say is that Disney’s latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny won’t be receiving its standalone ride any time soon. What began as an exciting project for audiences who had been waiting for Harrison Ford to return to his signature role turned into a box-office disappointment.

Unfortunately for the House of Mouse, this is just one of many titles that haven’t performed well in cinemas this year, with the studio licking its wounds following the releases of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Elemental, and the live-action The Little Mermaid.

Even though Disney may have missed the mark with Dial of Destiny and its predecessor, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the franchise still holds strong with the original trilogy. With the dedicated fandom turning out in droves to live out their dreams with Indiana Jones, hopefully, Disneyland Paris will get Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril up and running in no time.