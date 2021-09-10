See Gal Gadot Go Pantsless To Celebrate Rosh Hashana

By Tristan Zelden | 2 mins ago

A few days ago, it was Rosh Hashana, a Jewish holiday known as the religion’s New Year. Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) celebrated with an Instagram post (seen below) that shared a positive message about the past year and what’s to come in the new year.

The three black and white pictures showed Gal Gadot in different poses on her bed with an oversized sweater. The first showed the Israeli actress lying down looking up at the camera, followed by her lying on her stomach with her face mostly covered by the blankets and a side view of her relaxing.

In the caption, she started by saying how she took a “moment” to reflect on the past year, which has been brutal between COVID-19, police brutality in the United States, and other global issues taking place that exacerbated the pandemic. In a poetic take, she went on to count her “blessings” and “overcoming” everything that happened. She wrote that she is “thankful” for what she learned and is geared up to take on the next year.

The comments were filled with positivity. Fans wrote in about Rosh Hashana, some had emojis of hearts and smiley faces with hearts for eyes, and some complimenting Gal Gadot over the eye-catching pictures.

Plenty of Jewish celebrities celebrated in their own ways for the holiday, which ran through September 6 to 8. Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander tweeted on the first day about Rosh Hashana. Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out) donated to the Children’s Hospital of LA and Perfect Pet Rescue, a dog rescue and adoption non-profit. Other stars who celebrated included tennis player Diego Schwartzman, Shira Haas (Unorthodox), and Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory).

Gal Gadot surely has a lot to look forward to, at least when it comes to her career. On November 12, she will be joined by Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise) and Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy) for the action-comedy movie Red Notice. Next year, she is teaming up with Kenneth Branagh (Tenet) for Death on the Nile, which will release on February 11. Expected for 2023, she will star in Irena Sendler, a biopic on the Polish nurse and social worker who was in the Polish Underground Resistance during World War 2.

Even further out in the future, the career of the Wonder Woman actress is looking bright. Gal Gadot will star in and co-write Cleopatra with writer Laeta Kalogridis (Altered Carbon) while joined by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders) is working on the spy thriller Heart of Stone with the Israeli star with writers Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures).

Gal Gadot got brought into the spotlight with her role as Wonder Woman between her two standalone movies, Batman v Superman, and both cuts of Justice League. Warner Bros. has fast-tracked the third installment for Diana Prince that will stick with Patty Jenkins as the director. As the actress and director as busy, we are unsure when we will get Wonder Woman 3, but it will be a theatrical-only release by the time it releases.