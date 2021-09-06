Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot Teaming Up For Another Action Film?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 5 seconds ago

The upcoming Netflix crime-thriller Red Notice is perhaps the streamer’s most elite project to date. It stars two prominent faces from the world of DC Extended Universe- Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam)- as well as Marvel’s Ryan Reynolds who is famous for his live-action adaptation of Wade Wilson/Deadpool. The film is already being predicted as a blockbuster with the potential to establish another lucrative franchise for Netflix. And apparently, Reynolds is aware of the same and thus, he is now reportedly trying to get another project with one of his co-stars.

We Got This Covered has reported that Ryan Reynolds is attempting to star in another action-oriented film alongside Gal Gadot. For now, that’s all the information the publication has on the possibility. But as even Netflix is taking a huge financial risk i.e., the $200 million production budget of the film, it is safe to say that the respective star cast of Red Notice will be interested in starring in future films together as they are aware of their star power and how, when combined, it can make any project successful.

But for the foreseeable future, the chances of Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot featuring in a project together are rather slim. Currently, Reynolds is engrossed in a number of projects. He was recently seen in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, and Free Guy, a Shawn Levy-directed science fiction action comedy. He is all set to appear and produce the sci-fi flick The Adam Project as well as the Christmas-themed musical film, Spirited. His production company Maximum Effort is also developing a live-action adaptation of the board game Clue, whose script will be written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Like Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot also has a full slate and will be busy with her already scheduled projects. It has already been announced that before working on Wonder Woman 3, Gadot will be reuniting with director Patty Jenkins for Cleopatra. After Red Notice, the actress will be next seen in the Kenneth Branagh-directed mystery thriller Death on the Nile, which has been adapted by Michael Green from the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie and is scheduled to be theatrically released on February 11, 2022. Gadot has also been cast in the spy thriller, Heart of Stone. Unless either of the stars gets cast in the currently being-developed projects they both are respectively involved in, the chances of seeing Gadot and Reynolds together anytime soon (after Red Notice) are low.

For now, all we are certain about is the upcoming release of Red Notice on November 12, 2021. The film will see Dwayne Johnson as Rusty, an Interpol agent and the world’s best tracker. A high alert, Interpool’s red notice for the world’s most wanted criminals, is issued and he is tasked to bring in Gal Gadot’s Sarah Black, the world’s most wanted art thief. The recently released teaser of the film reveals that in order to catch her, he teams together with Ryan Reynolds’ Nolan Booth, a world-renowned conman, but the glamorous and cunning Sarah proves to be more than a match for the duo. While Reynolds and Gadot have starred together in 2016’s critically and commercially disappointing Criminal, the chances of them appearing together in a future project depend on whether their chemistry in Red Notice is a hit with viewers or not.