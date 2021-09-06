Dwayne Johnson Is Returning To A Billion-Dollar Franchise

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

Dwayne Johnson seems to have left the WWE behind for a new career as a power player in Hollywood. While some former WWE stars make their way back to the ring, The Rock has been exceptionally successful in the movie industry. With major deals for Netflix as both an actor and producer, and finally making his own solo film for DC, it’s hard to imagine him having an interest in looking back. Now, though, the star has committed to returning in 2023.

There have been rumors for a while of his appearance at varying events in the near future, but now Ringside News is reporting that Dwayne Johnson is nearly locked in for WrestleMania 39 in 2023. The star himself hasn’t publicly confirmed this yet, but Ringside News seems very positive that this will be the case. With the date so far out, and COVID causing production delays in many industries, it makes sense that The Rock may not publicly confirm this appearance is in his schedule until closer to the date.

At this time, his opponent has yet to be revealed, however, that also makes sense. It’s unusual for a WWE event and star to be booked this far in advance. WrestleMania 39 is a pretty major event, and Dwayne Johnson is a very busy star with a full schedule. Booking him this early may be necessary to make his return possible. Another major factor in this event will be The Rock’s movie contracts. A lot of them require him to take particular care of himself. This means avoiding activities that could cause injury and thus delays in movie production. Participating as a major player in WrestleMania 39 will definitely mean he’ll need a good opening in his schedule, which may be hard for him to find.

There are a lot of other things happening in the coming years for Dwayne Johnson. While he has finished filming Black Adam, he’ll need to be promoting that DC film. It took him many years to secure that project, so it won’t be surprising if he goes all out to promote it. It was recently announced that Jungle Cruise 2 will be happening for Disney. This November, Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds will be hitting Netflix. The Rock is also a producer on that movie, one of the most expensive productions Netflix has ever committed to. He’ll soon be voicing Krypto, Superman’s dog, for DC League of Super-Pets. Someday, when there’s an opening in all the involved actors’ schedules, we’re expecting another Jumanji sequel to happen.

Outside of Hollywood, there’s all the time that Dwayne Johnson spends in the gym, his tequila business, and his energy drink company. He’s also a big fan of Instagram, posting most days with videos updating his fans. Somehow, he’s also a parent. He must have a deep team of people helping him schedule his life to keep so many balls in the air at once. Certainly, it wouldn’t have been surprising if he never returned to the WWE with so much else going on, but fans will likely appreciate him all the more for the effort required by the return.