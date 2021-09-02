See Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, And Gal Gadot In Netflix’s Red Notice Trailer

By Charlene Badasie | 15 seconds ago

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Red Notice, the long-awaited action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. The movie was originally going to be released by Universal Pictures, but after the deal went sideways Netflix acquired the distribution rights on July 8, 2019.

Featuring a stellar cast and intriguing premise Red Notice, is Netflix’s most expensive movie of all time. A “Red Notice” refers to the highest Interpol global alert (there are eight) and concerns the arrest of wanted criminals.

Described as an action-comedy heist thriller, the story follows an Interpol agent (Dwayne Johnson) who is tasked with capturing the world’s most wanted bad guys. But when a daring heist brings together two rival criminals (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

The Red Notice trailer finds its three stars doing what they do best. Dwayne Johnson looks like he means business, Gal Gadot charms her way through everything, and Ryan Reynolds makes jokes at the most inappropriate times. And there are a lot of glimpses at movie’s action sequences

“I’ve been tracking your scores for a while now – every city, every heist,” Dwayne Johnson’s Agent Hartley says. “Now that you’ve been tagged with red notices, you’ve become the world’s most wanted criminals. And I’m the only one who can bring you in.”

When Hartley meets Ryan Reynolds’ con artist, they end up falling out of a fancy stained glass window. Together, they pay a visit to Gal Gadot’s high-end thief, who easily gets the better of them. Eventually, Johnson and Reynolds’ characters make a deal to capture the mesmerizing Gadot. And it’s safe to say that it will happen in the most dramatic way possible.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson, Red Notice stars The Umbrella Academy’s Ritu Arya as well as Chris Diamantopolous. The movie is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

It is being produced by the returning Skyscraper team, including Beau Flynn for his Flynn Picture Co. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia also produce via Seven Bucks Productions. Bad Version Inc and Wendy Jacobson executive produce.

In a recent interview with Variety, Netflix executive Scott Stuber explained that original films like Red Notice are the lifeblood of their business. As such, the streamer has to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist. “We know the audience is there for these movies,” he told the publication. “But I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie Old Guard? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

Additionally, Dwayne Johnson told his Instagram followers that Netflix had the utmost faith in the film. He said the project is the biggest investment the streaming giant has ever made. The Jungle Cruise star also thanked the streamer for their trust and commitment.

Netflix is set to release Red Notice on November 12th.