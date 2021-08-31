See Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot In Red Notice First Look For Netflix

By Doug Norrie | 23 seconds ago

Ryan Reynolds is coming off an incredibly successful summer blockbuster release with Free Guy so you’d think he’d have earned a little break from putting out other huge movies. But in the world of A-List actors and actresses, the grind never stops and there is always another project waiting. Such is the case with Reynolds who will soon be teaming up with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice this fall. The highly-anticipated film just released one of its first exclusive images via Empire, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from this trio.

From this look at Red Notice, it is pretty clear we are getting a stylized and sleek movie with some of the biggest stars in the game filling up the screen. With the Italian architecture in the background, we get the three stars ready for action in what will, almost for sure, have a heavy comedic element as well. Check out the image for Red Notice.

Red Notice is setting up to be a flick about international espionage and high-stakes theft with Ryan Reynolds playing a con artist. This casting would appear perfect for his on-screen persona, which kind of seems to mirror his off-screen one as well. The sarcasm and confidence should play well for a guy who has carried that over to a number of different roles. He is teaming up with Gal Gadot who plays a renowned international art thief. The movie starts with the two on the run from Dwayne Johnson who is playing an Interpol agent hunting them down. But the plot quickly shifts to the three working together in some fashion.

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who has worked with Dwayne Johnson before on flicks like Skyscraper and Central Intelligence. But he’s also done strict comedies like We’re the Millers and Dodgeball. So there is some range here in what this flick can become. It is his first time working with Ryan Reynolds or Gal Gadot, though both should fit well within his wheelhouse.

We will get this superstar trio of Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot coming to the screen when the movie release on Netflix on November 12th. For the streamer, this is a big get with some of the highest-profile names in the business all sharing the screen in an early winter release. It should do big numbers for the platform which doesn’t appear to have spared any expense. The budget has already ranged up to close to $200 million.

Ryan Reynolds most recently won the summer box office with a successful run for Free Guy which had him as a video game NPC turned world hero when he needs to go Matrix-style to save the game from server deletion. It has earned $175 million dollars worldwide, a solid number for a pandemic-timed release. And there is plenty more on the way as well. He is set to team up again with Shawn Levy to play a time traveler in The Adam Project which is due out next year. Plus there is a Clue reboot as well as the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3 which will be Reynolds’s first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.