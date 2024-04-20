X-Men ’97 Tells One Part Of Superhero Stories Better Than Any Movie Or Show

What makes the emotional depth of the casualties in “Remember It” even more impressive is that it’s only the fifth episode of the first season—I know these characters are coming back. Superhero deaths are the most temporary deaths in fiction. The unofficial saying used to be that the only permanently dead characters were Bucky and Uncle Ben, and well, we know how true that turned out to be.

And yet, when X-Men ’97 killed off Gambit, Magneto, the Morlocks, and a whole slew of others, I felt something that I didn’t feel watching a movie like Batman vs. Superman. For anyone who doesn’t remember, BVS ended with Superman sacrificing himself to take out Doomsday with a Kryptonite spear. It wasn’t even a particularly bad death, but it failed to evoke any emotion in me the way X-Men did.