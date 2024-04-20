Sony In Bid To Buy Paramount, Huge Studio Merger Would Change Landscape Of Movies

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

Studio mergers are becoming the new face of Hollywood. In 2022, Warner Bros. merged with Discovery; three years before that, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, and now Sony is reportedly in a joint bid with Apollo Global Management to buy Paramount.

According to the reports, Sony and Apollo haven’t officially submitted a bid to acquire Paramount, but Tony Vinciquerra, the studio’s chief executive, is actively in conversations with Apollo investors to offer cash for shares of the studio. This means Sony would be “in effect taking the company private through a joint venture.”