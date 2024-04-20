The Modern Paranoid Supernatural Horror From A Decades-Long Genre Director, Stream Right Now

Though Amber has reason to believe that she’s simply being unjustifiably paranoid in Don’t Let Her In, it’s clear to the viewer that Serena is engaging in occult activities. Even though it’s shown on-screen that Serena is the antagonist figure in this film, I found myself wondering if there would be a twist at the end that calls Amber’s mental state into question. Half of the fun that this movie has to offer comes in the form of questioning whether Serena is actually evil and gaslighting Amber, or if Amber is simply losing her mind because she mentions at one point that she’s been off of her medications for a while.