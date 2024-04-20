Violent ‘90s Underrated Crime Epic Needs Your Help

With only a 9 percent rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Mobsters often gets written off as a showcase of teen heartthrobs. When the film was released in 1991, Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey were two of the biggest names among young Hollywood, and Costas Mandylor and Richard Greico were the ultimate in hunky playboys.

The four team up in this movie centering around an origin story of organized crime in New York.