The Matrix 4 Marketing Is Getting Even Better With A Shot At Mark Zuckerberg

By Erika Hanson | 15 seconds ago

Mark Zuckerberg announced a huge rebranding for his social media company last week, and the internet has been all over the news. But none of the reactions to the social mogul may be as significant and memorable as the response penned by the official Twitter and Instagram account of The Matrix Resurrections. The account posted an updated poster for the upcoming Matrix 4 film and took aim at the social media behemoth.

See the Tweet that started it below:

The original marketing poster for The Matrix 4 features the infamous red and blue pills seen throughout the franchise, with the slogan “The Choice Is Yours”. Last Thursday, they posted an updated poster, adding the line “Now, Based on Real Events”. And just in case the reference was lost to some, they even added in the hashtag, #Meta.

The news from Mark Zuckerberg about his company’s future rebranding initiatives couldn’t have come at a better time for Warner Bros as they are now in full throttle marketing mode for the upcoming fourth film in the popular sci-fi series. The Matrix 4 will be released in theatres on December 22, 2021, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity. The beloved series tells a story of a dystopian future where humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality created and run entirely by computers. When the first Matrix film was released nearly 21 years ago, the idea of artificial intelligence ruling the world may have seemed implausible. But in 2021, a world dominated by machines rings familiar.

When Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s new name going forward, he also shared his plans for the company going forward. The new moniker, “Meta” derives from his plans to create, as he calls it, a “metaverse”. Metaverse will eventually implement virtual and augmented reality hardware, in which Zuckerberg states that people will be able to play games, attend concerts, and just about anything else you can imagine. While Zuckerberg’s Metaverse plans are being touted as an opportunity for people to travel anywhere in the world without having to leave the comfort of their homes, others view it as another step closer to a machine-controlled world, similar to that depicted in the upcoming Matrix 4.

Regardless of the effects, Mark Zuckerberg’s big plans for Metaverse and the rebranding for the company couldn’t have come at a better time for Warner Bros. and The Matrix 4. In the original Matrix film, Neo works for one of the top software companies in the world, coincidentally named MetaCortex. It’s no secret that the stories’ co-creator, Lana Wachowski, is trying to reference oppressive corporate culture throughout the films, and Facebook’s recent media coverage ties in eerily perfectly with the film’s core ideals.

The fear of virtual reality overtaking the real world has never been stronger, which makes the upcoming release of The Matrix 4 that much more important. As giant tech companies such as Facebook currently undergo criminal investigations for control over the public consciousness and the technology’s threat to democracy, the striking resemblance to the world of the Matrix is sure to resonate with the real-world troubles we face with technology, and might even give us a future glimpse into what’s in store if Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse plans take off.