Gigantic Snake Discovery Could Be Largest In History

While this fossilized serpent may not be wreaking havoc on an airplane like in the movie Snakes on a Plane, its size and significance are equally captivating.

The discovery comes after 27 vertebrae were retrieved from a lignite mine in India. The researchers estimate that the snake was fully grown, which is probably a good thing as it’s already terrifyingly long at the length of two and a half times longer than a giraffe is tall.