Human Brain-Mimic Created By Scientists, One Step Closer To Growing Real Brain-Like Tissue

Besides proving all those who said it couldn’t be done wrong, the scientists in Tokyo, led by Dr. Yoshiho Ikeuchi, embarked on this ambitious endeavor to study the human brain and avoid the limits researchers face when studying animal brains, which are too dissimilar to humans. Studying the human brain in its natural state is hard to do, not only because fresh human brains are hard to come by, but it can be compromised postmortem (as Dr. Godwin Baxter discovered in Poor Things). Creating a brain mimic tissue helps address some of these challenges.

This is hardly the first time a lab has recreated human brain tissue, but previous efforts lacked the circuit mimic factor that’s essential for studying what makes the human brain so human. However, while these studies didn’t accomplish what the Tokyo team managed to do, Dr. Ikeuchi credits previous efforts for “advancing the field.”