Star Trek Can Still Be Saved By Hollywood’s Best Director

To understand why Star Trek fans are excited about the director’s sudden decision to drop The Movie Critic, we need to return to one of the weirder chapters in Tarantino history. Back in 2017, there was a shocking announcement that Paramount had accepted a Trek movie pitch from the Pulp Fiction director.

Considering that Trek as a franchise is about peaceful exploration and Tarantino is known for his trademark mixture of gore and vulgarity, Trek fans couldn’t help but wonder what such a movie would be like.