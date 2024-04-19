Avatar Anime Disappoints Fans With Brutal Change

In addition to the animated content, the Avatar franchise includes the 2010 live-action film, The Last Airbender, from director by M. Night Shyamalan. Like the series, the story follows the adventures of Aang, the youngest in a long line of Avatars, who needs to master all the elements to prevent the Fire Nation from enslaving the Earth Kingdom and Water Tribes.

The Last Airbender earned $319.7 million at the global box office, with $131.8 million in the US and $187.9 million in other countries. It earned $16.6 million on its US opening day, ranking fifth overall for Thursday openings, and $40.3 million over the Fourth of July weekend. About 54 percent of its total earnings came from 3D showings.

Internationally, Avatar: The Last Airbender brought in $9 million on its opening weekend, with $8 million coming from Russia, where it was the top film. Overall, it was the 20th highest-grossing film of 2010 and the fourth-highest-grossing Nickelodeon Movies production. Despite its earnings, the movie was widely maligned by critics and fans.

Source: Deadline