Paul Bettany On Whether Vision Will Return

By Tristan Zelden | 16 seconds ago

As Tom Hiddleston (Loki) as the mischievous Loki and other actors within the Marvel Cinematic Universe have proven, anyone can come back from the dead, just like the comic books. The superhero genre is notorious on and off the page for finding a way to bring people back. When speaking to Deadline about his Emmy nomination for WandaVision, Paul Bettany (Solo: A Star Wars Story) weighs in on whether he will come back to the franchise.

Paul Bettany went on to talk about how when it comes to Marvel, “you never know” whether or not you are finished or are set to return. With that, he will not rule out a return to saving the world or universe. That fits what his direction in the franchise has been so far. Previously, he was a voice as Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and then became Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

There are a handful of reasons why Paul Bettany would come back to reprise his role or not. The remaining White Vision is a door left open for him, but after WandaVision, it seems losing him will be an important part of Elizabeth Olsen’s (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) Wanda moving forward as she will star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision broke ground for Marvel as it was the first line of TV shows to expand the universe and grow the catalog for Disney Plus. It became a huge hit, garnering some of the most Emmy nominations with a whopping 23 nominations. Both of its leads, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, are nominated for their performances in the superhero sitcom. The writing, special effects, and makeup also are up for awards. The show had a unique look as it spanned different decades of sitcoms, giving the series plenty of diversity in its visual style.

Making WandaVision was not easy. Some of the more sitcom-styled scenes had a live audience. That stage presence was something Paul Bettany had not done in years, but he also talked about how much he loved the entire experience with his Avenger co-star. He described it as a “beautiful culmination” of the things that have been done on the big screen, but those differences made it up there on his favorite “creative experiences” throughout his career as it was truly “joyful and free.”

Paul Bettany has been around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for as long or longer as some of the earlier stars who kickstarted the franchise. Being Jarvis, the AI companion to assist Tony Stark throughout the Iron Man movies, the first Avengers movie, and a part of Age of Ultron before transitioning into the infinity stone empowered entity known as Vision, he has had quite the ride. Since taking on his new character, the actor went on to reprise his role in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and WandaVision.

The Disney Plus sitcom is one of the few series that is only meant to have a single season. It was built to evolve Elizabeth Olsen’s character to finally be the Scarlet Witch, where she will continue building her new set of powers in the next Doctor Strange that is set for March 25, 2022. Marvel has built its plans for the next handful of years, and none of it seems plausible for Paul Bettany’s return, but we have been surprised before on what the studio plans to do with its characters.