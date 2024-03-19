The Hulu R-Rated Comedy That Put A Marvel Star On The Map

My Cousin Vinny wended up earning more than initially anticipated upon its release. Against its budget of $11 million, this crime comedy earned a total of $64.1 million. For Marisa Tomei’s portrayal of the bold and brash Mona Lisa Vito, she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

For its sharp script and fresh take on the crime procedural genre, My Cousin Vinny was a critical hit, garnering an 87 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the recurring themes among the many positive reviews is how accurately the film depicts courtroom procedures and trial strategies. Director Jonathan Lynn’s law degree did not go to waste while helming My Cousin Vinny, and his instinct allows the viewer to enjoy the show without suspending too much disbelief in this context.