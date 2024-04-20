Max Crime Series Explores The Gritty Realities Of The Justice System

His journey toward chaos begins innocently enough, with a simple desire to attend a downtown party. When fate intervenes, and his plans go awry, Naz finds himself behind the wheel of his father’s yellow cab, a choice that will irrevocably alter the course of his life. What starts as a series of misadventures takes a dark turn when Naz crosses paths with Andrea Cornish (Sofia Black-D’Elia).

After mistaking Naz for an actual cab driver, Andrea invites him to her apartment, which leads to a night of alcohol-fueled debauchery. What initially felt like the best night of his life quickly turns to horror when Naz wakes up to find Andrea dead, with injuries suggesting that she had been stabbed multiple times.