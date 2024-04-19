Brian Cox Slams Joaquin Phoenix Napoleon Performance

At first glance, it looked like Napoleon could have been up for a slew of Oscars, but it actually only received three nominations. And none of them were for acting, writing, directing or Best Picture.

According to the UK’s The Standard, Brian Cox’s reaction to the Ridley Scott-directed film included; “I don’t know what he was thinking. I think it’s totally his [Phoenix] fault and I don’t think Ridley Scott helps him. I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix.