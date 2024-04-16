Joker 2 Trailer Hits Multi-Millions Milestone, On Track To Be As Big As Barbie

There will also be plenty of new-to-Joker faces, including The Banshees of Inisherin and In Bruges star Brendan Gleeson, Get Out’s Catherine Keener, and Tropic Thunder’s Steve Coogan. Returning to helm the film is Todd Phillips, without whom the vision behind Joker 2 would be completely lost. While many of a certain age will undoubtedly connect the director’s name to titles including Road Trip, Old School, and The Hangover trilogy, his dip into the psyche of a madman in Joker may be his best work yet.

We aren’t the only ones who hold that opinion. The first Joker was a critical success, earning Phillips three Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. With so much hype already surrounding the sequel, it’s incredibly possible that Phillips and his creative team will land even more nominations through Joker 2.

Source: Variety