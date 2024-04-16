OJ Simpson Executor Doesn’t Want Goldman Family To Get Anything
OJ Simpson died last week at the age of 76, sparking a wide array of mixed responses from sports journalists and media personalities. Upon his death, Simpson was still liable for another $33.5 million to be paid to the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, who were violently murdered in 1994. Unfortunately, it seems that OJ has found a way to twist the knife on the families one last time, so to speak, as his longtime lawyer has expressed a voracious strategy to ensure the families never see another dime.
OJ Simpson Was Legally Not A Killer
According to a recent report in the Las Vegas Review Journal, OJ Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne has explicitly stated, “It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing. Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.” OJ Simpson was acquitted on both counts of murder in the landmark 1995 trial, sometimes referred to as the “trial of the century,” though he was found liable for both murders in a wrongful death civil suit in 1997.
Lost A Massive Civil Suit
Since the verdict naming OJ Simpson responsible for millions in damages, the former football legend fell into a number of financial difficulties, which saw his home foreclosed upon, as well as his belongings being auctioned off. The Goldman family also unsuccessfully attempted to legally garnish Simpson’s NFL retirement pension as a means of paying off the massive figure.
Strange Activity From Simpson’s Family
When OJ passed, it was assumed that the Simpson estate would pay out the final remaining figure to the Goldman and Brown families before splitting whatever was left of the fortune and belongings between Simpson’s five kids. However, many insiders began to suspect something shady was going on with Simpson’s estate when the news broke that everyone who visited the former running back in his final days, including his children, were made to sign stringent NDA agreements.
Simpson’s Wealth Is A Mystery
Now, OJ Simpson’s long-time attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, has been named as the executor of the will, which calls for all of Simpson’s property holdings to go into a recently formed trust. The full extent of the NFL retiree’s wealth remains unknown to the public at this time, though LaVergne has detailed several responsibilities dictated to him through the will. Apparently, LaVergne is on the hook to erect a so-called “suitable monument” on OJ’s grave and mitigate any and all attempts of the family to enter into legal probate disagreements.
Another Legal Battle Is Taking Shape
Apparently, the will specifies that anyone named in the document who attempts to contest or void the will in any way will be stripped of their inheritance and instead be given a payout of one single dollar. LaVergne has not elucidated why he feels so strongly that the Goldman and Brown families should not receive any of the money they are legally owed. Many people have surmised that there are clauses within OJ Simpson’s will that demand his executor do everything in his power to weasel his way out of the payments.
Funeral arrangements and other considerations have not been officially made at this time, though the rhetoric of OJ Simpson’s lawyer is highly alarming. As this story continues to develop, there will likely be yet another legal battle centered on the financial demands of OJ Simpson’s alleged victims.
