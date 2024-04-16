OJ Simpson Executor Doesn’t Want Goldman Family To Get Anything

Apparently, the will specifies that anyone named in the document who attempts to contest or void the will in any way will be stripped of their inheritance and instead be given a payout of one single dollar. LaVergne has not elucidated why he feels so strongly that the Goldman and Brown families should not receive any of the money they are legally owed. Many people have surmised that there are clauses within OJ Simpson’s will that demand his executor do everything in his power to weasel his way out of the payments.

Funeral arrangements and other considerations have not been officially made at this time, though the rhetoric of OJ Simpson’s lawyer is highly alarming. As this story continues to develop, there will likely be yet another legal battle centered on the financial demands of OJ Simpson’s alleged victims.

Source: Review Journal