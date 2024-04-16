Netflix Chaotic Comedy Series Needs To Be Your Next Binge

Turns out, I’m a massive fan of when a joke is completely run into the ground, picked back up, dusted off, and further repeated until it becomes funny again.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is a masterclass in exploring awkward situations to the point of extreme discomfort. Through his short sketches that more often than not involve unthinkably stupid protagonists trying to justify their anti-social behavior, Tim Robinson aggressively delivers his brand of surreal and absurd humor without ever letting up.