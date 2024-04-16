Netflix Chaotic Comedy Series Needs To Be Your Next Binge
Cringe comedy is always hit or miss, but I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is one sketch-comedy series that fully understands and celebrates the concept. Growing up religiously watching Kids in the Hall reruns on Comedy Central, I occasionally found myself enjoying runs of Saturday Night Live but always felt like something was missing from the humor.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
Turns out, I’m a massive fan of when a joke is completely run into the ground, picked back up, dusted off, and further repeated until it becomes funny again.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is a masterclass in exploring awkward situations to the point of extreme discomfort. Through his short sketches that more often than not involve unthinkably stupid protagonists trying to justify their anti-social behavior, Tim Robinson aggressively delivers his brand of surreal and absurd humor without ever letting up.
Completely Hilarious
I can’t think of anybody else who can choke on a hotdog during a business meeting and make me fall out of my chair scream-laughing and gasping for air.
A prime example of how committed to the bit Tim Robinson is in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson can be found in a season 2 skit called “Save Corncob TV.”
Insane Premises
While the skit’s premise is simple, I can’t even begin to comprehend how much work went into producing this two-minute segment.
Tim Robinson portrays a spokesperson for the soon-to-be-defunct Corncob TV and expresses his dissatisfaction over the fact that the hit series Coffin Flop will no longer be offered through Spectrum.
Coffin Flop is a hidden-camera show devoted entirely to broadcasting instances in which dead (and sometimes naked) bodies violently spill out of their coffins during funeral processions.
Commitment To Ridiculous
In the true I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson fashion, Coffin Flop repeatedly shows its namesake as dozens of deceased bodies tumble onto the ground and traumatize funeral attendees.
In other words, for this skit to be fully realized, the cast and crew had to film it dozens of times in various settings to drive the point home.
Not only did coffins with breakaway bottoms have to be custom-built, but several stunt actors had to be hired to make sure nobody got hurt while producing this segment.
Keeping A Straight Face
What makes I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson such an unforgettable series is its deadpan delivery.
Given the series’ laugh-per-minute ratio, I’m assuming that there are hundreds of outtakes hidden in a vault somewhere because as unhinged as each premise may be, nobody is ever caught laughing on-screen.
And if you can keep a straight face while Tim Robinson orders hundreds of dollars worth of fast food items at a drive-thru to cash in on his “pay it forward” scheme, you’re a better person than I am.
Rating This Netflix Series
REVIEW SCORE
If you haven’t already fired up Netflix to see what I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is all about, I strongly recommend that you do so. I’m giving you fair warning because if you end up becoming a die-hard fan, your family and friends will probably disown you because you’ll find yourself quoting it constantly.