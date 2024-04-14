OJ Simpson Death Leaves Multimillion Debt To Victim’s Family, Legal Battle Ahead According To Attorney

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

Whether you were alive and old enough to follow the trial at the time or weren’t born yet and grew up hearing about the aftermath, you’ve heard of the trial and acquitting of OJ Simpson.

While Simpson was officially found not guilty of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, he was ordered to pay the family of the victims a sum of $33.5 million.

It’s a debt he never paid, and now, following his death, it’s spurred a legal battle as the families of those lost try to get back what they’re owed.