Jurassic World Eyeing Dev Patel For New Lead
According to Hollywood insiders, Dev Patel is being eyed as the lead in the next Jurassic World film, which is set to premiere in Summer 2025. Patel seems like an excellent pick for the upcoming blockbuster epic, as he is fresh off of starring in his own directorial debut, Monkey Man. Other insider info points to a number of talented individuals joining the film, both in front of and behind the camera, already building massive hype for the next leg of the Jurassic journey.
Where There’s Smoke
The news that Dev Patel is leading the new Jurassic World project stems from a reliable Hollywood insider and known Marvel leaker named Daniel Richtman, who offers access to the latest scoops via a paid Patreon subscription. While Richtman’s information is not always 100 percent guaranteed, his track record for accurately predicting and reporting insider info is certainly a cut above the rest. Patel has not yet been officially cast in the unknown role at this time, but the 33-year-old does seem like a no-brainer for the film.
Patel Is On the Rise
For starters, Dev Patel’s recent Monkey Man venture showcases his action abilities, and keen stunt work better than any other outing in his filmography, which will certainly help the UK-born thespian dodge dinos in the Jurassic World franchise. Furthermore, Patel’s star power is way up, similar to the position that Chris Pratt was in during the days leading to his casting in 2015’s Jurassic World. Patel currently has two major upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, though his schedule is certain to become fully encumbered in the near future, so now is the time to snatch him up if Universal is ready to get the ball rolling on the untitled dinosaur installment.
Joining Scarlett Johansson
As for who else is involved, rumors have indicated that Scarlett Johansson is on pace to star alongside Dev Patel in Jurassic World as well. Johansson most recently appeared in films such as Sing 2, Asteroid City, and North Star and currently has a handful of upcoming projects listed on IMDb. The Marvel superstar is currently on pace to star in 2 films in 2024, including Transformers One and the star-studded romantic comedy Fly Me To The Moon.
Original Writer On Board
With Dev Patel and Scarlett Johansson still just rumored to lead Jurassic World 4, the only personnel fully confirmed at this point are the writer and director. David Koepp, who also wrote the screenplay for the beloved 1993 original Jurassic Park, is said to be nearly finished with the script. The film is on pace to be directed by Gareth Edwards, who is best known for helming such hits as 2014’s Godzilla and 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
New Jurassic World Coming Next Year
If all goes according to plan, the latest installment of the Jurassic World franchise will begin filming by July 31 of this year and undergo editing and post-production in time for a Summer 2025 release. With what little we know so far, the film sounds like it’s shaping up to be an excellent addition to the franchise. If Dev Patel does sign on to lead Jurassic World 4, it would be a major get for the studio.