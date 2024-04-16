Jurassic World Eyeing Dev Patel For New Lead

For starters, Dev Patel’s recent Monkey Man venture showcases his action abilities, and keen stunt work better than any other outing in his filmography, which will certainly help the UK-born thespian dodge dinos in the Jurassic World franchise. Furthermore, Patel’s star power is way up, similar to the position that Chris Pratt was in during the days leading to his casting in 2015’s Jurassic World. Patel currently has two major upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, though his schedule is certain to become fully encumbered in the near future, so now is the time to snatch him up if Universal is ready to get the ball rolling on the untitled dinosaur installment.