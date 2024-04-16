Star Trek’s Biggest Plot Twist Decided At The Last Minute

What did this Star Trek twist tell us about Dr. Bashir, though? We discover that shortly before he was going to turn seven years old, the future doctor’s parents were worried that he was less physically and mentally developed than he should be for his age. The parents took him in for a genetic engineering procedure that turned him into a brilliant prodigy, but the fact that this procedure was completely illegal and that they hid it from him until he was 15 drove a rift between Bashir and his parents.