Marvel Star Asked To Die In Last Movie With Major Special Effect

Michael Douglas elucidated on his Marvel future during a recent press appearance for his upcoming Apple TV+ series Franklin. In the interview, Douglas confirmed that he initially wanted his spectacular death scene to play out in Quantumania, rather than a rumored fourth installment, saying “[Getting killed off] actually was my request for the third one. I said I’d like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects. There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is. I want to use all those effects. But, that was on the last one. Now, I don’t think I’m going to show up [for a fourth].”