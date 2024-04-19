Streaming Drama Series Is A Twisted Mystery Where Nothing Is As It Seems
The mystery drama Apples Never Fall is streaming on Peacock. Based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, the seven-episode series, developed for television by Melanie Marnich, premiered on the streaming platform on March 14. The show features a stellar cast that includes Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan Turner, Essie Randles, and Georgia Flood.
Apples Never Fall On Peacock
As a fan of Moriarty’s books and their televised adaptations, like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, I find Apples Never Fall a refreshing take on the family drama/mystery genre.
The story begins with the disappearance of Joy Delaney (Annette Bening), which sets off a rollercoaster of revelations and suspicions within the Delaney clan.
Two Timelines
To provide context, Apples Never Fall is split into two timelines. “Now” takes place in the present, while “Then” is set six months prior, when Joy and her husband Stan (Sam Neill) retired after spending years running a tennis academy in West Palm Beach. Their four children carry the emotional baggage of growing up with parents who were both professional tennis players.
Troy (Jake Lacy) channels his competitive nature into venture capital, while Amy (Alison Brie) struggles to hold down a job, earning her the title of the family’s black sheep.
Character Issues
Brooke (Essie Randles) refuses to acknowledge that her physical therapy practice is failing, and Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner) remains tethered to his family despite opportunities to leave town.
The eldest children, Troy and Amy, know their father as a bitter and irritable man. Stan’s dreams were shattered by an ACL injury, leading him to frequently abandon Joy and the kids until the tennis academy provided him with a sense of purpose as a coach. Brooke and Logan, who were too young to remember the bad time, hold their father in high regard.
Upping The Stakes
This dynamic sets the stage for what could be a typical family drama, but Apples Never Fall ups the stakes with the arrival of Savannah (Georgia Flood), a woman who supposedly escaped from an abusive relationship in the middle of the night and ended up at the Delaney’s door.
Joy and Stan take her in, and as Joy grows fond of Savannah, her presence raises suspicions among the other Delaneys.
Intricate Seven Episodes
When Joy goes missing, Savannah catches the attention of detectives trying to uncover her whereabouts. At the same time, Stan’s history of neglecting Joy emotionally makes him not only a less-than-ideal husband but also a potential suspect in her disappearance.
Directors Chris Sweeney and Dawn Shadforth masterfully navigate this intricate structure across the series’ seven episodes.
Streaming Apples Never Fall
REVIEW SCORE
What sets Apples Never Fall apart from similar shows is its ability to balance the allure of a guilty pleasure with actual depth. While the scandals and secrets may seem soap-operatic at times, they’re grounded in the relatable dynamics of a family struggling with unresolved issues and simmering resentments.
While the Apples Never Fall finale may leave some viewers slightly frustrated, the story is well-crafted, brilliantly acted, and undeniably entertaining. It may not boast the star power or widespread acclaim of Moriarty’s previous adaptations. But for those seeking a riveting blend of mystery and family drama, this is a four-star series that delivers in spades.