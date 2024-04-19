The 1990s R-Rated Sci-Fi Violent Monster Extravaganza In Danger Of Being Forgotten
The ‘90s were a great time for lovers of monster movies as titles like Tremors, Arachnophobia, Deep Blue Sea, Aliens 3, and so many other classics stomped their way onto the big screen. But, one title that went unnoticed and unpraised immediately after its release in 1998 was the horror creature feature, Deep Rising.
Deep Rising
Although the movie may not have made a huge wave with audiences during its cinematic release, it has since gone on to develop quite a cult following.
Sadly, it’s not available for streaming at this time, there are still options for viewing on platforms like Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.
With several different stories going on simultaneously, Deep Rising centers around a cruiseliner filled with wealthy, upper-class passengers.
Answering A Distress Call
After the captain and his crew detect a hit on their sonar, they send a distress call, but it’s too late. By the time their rescuers arrive, the entire human log aboard the ship has seemingly vanished.
Those sent to aid the doomed ship could have never known the peril facing them as they soon find themselves face to face with a gargantuan sea monster out for blood.
Deep Rising Cast
Starring Treat Williams (Once Upon a Time in America) and Famke Janssen (Hemlock Grove), other notable cast members included Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond) and Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).
After having backed titles including 1994’s live-action version of The Jungle Book and 1993’s The Adventures of Huck Finn, Stephen Sommers left his mark on Deep Rising as the feature’s director.
The filmmaker would go on to lend his vision to other movies including both The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, Van Helsing, and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.
Making The Monster Come To Life
Of all of his films, Deep Rising is likely the one in Stephen Sommers’ repertoire that saw the largest payout over time as the movie didn’t do so hot when it celebrated its initial release into cinemas.
With help from Industrial Light and Magic, the creative team was able to bring the sea beast to life, but all of those added effects left a huge hole in the production’s pocket by the time the premiere date rolled around.
A Financial Flop
During its theatrical run, the monster flick grossed only $11.2 million at the box office against its astounding $45 million budget, marking it as a financial flop.
Despite this hemorrhaging of money, studios continued to work with Stephen Sommers, and he’d go on to return glory to his name with The Mummy franchise which was (and still is) one of the most popular monster movies of the time.
Deep Rising A Cult Classic
Over the years, Deep Rising picked up speed as a cult classic, with its over-the-top effects and quippy one-liners making their way into B-movie nights around the world. Now, it’s one of those films that you don’t want to miss out on, even for the cheesy aspects (there’s an unforgettable scene featuring a jet ski), and that’s great as it’s available on VOD through various outlets.