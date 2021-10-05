Kevin Hart Reveals First Look At New Comedy With Mark Wahlberg

By Charlene Badasie | 16 seconds ago

Kevin Hart has shared a set photo from his upcoming Netflix movie Me Time. He stars alongside two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg in the family-friendly dad comedy. The movie falls under the comedian’s lucrative first-look deal with Netflix, which will release four films starring the actor whose movies have grossed more than $4 billion worldwide.

See the first image from Kevin Hart and Me Time below.

Regina Hall is set to join Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix comedy. Night School scribe John Hamburg will write and direct the movie, with Hamburg producing through his Particular Pictures. Kevin Hart and Bryan Smiley are producing for HartBeat Productions (via Deadline). Executive producers include Lauren Hennessey, Mark Moran, Patricia Braga, and Joe Gatta.

Me Time follows the story of a stay-at-home dad (Kevin Hart) who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years, while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have never worked together before but the pairing was inevitable, as Wahlberg is one of the few A-listers who can pull off comedy. Remember how brilliant he was in Ted and The Other Guys? With these two on board the film is sure to be a success. A date for release Me Time is still to be announced by Netflix.

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have been very busy in their individual careers as of late. Wahlberg recently starred in the indie drama Joe Bell. The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a screenplay by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana. It tells the true story of a father and his gay son who set out to bond while walking across the country. Reid Miller and Connie Britton also star. The action hero is also set to appear in Sony’s Uncharted (based on the popular video game of the same name) alongside Marvel actor Tom Holland. He also recently wrapped the drama Stu, and he’ll soon be seen in Lionsgate’s Arthur the King, which hits theaters in 2022.

Following some social media-related controversy, in 2019 Kevin Hart signed on to star in and produce Monopoly, Black Friday, an untitled international romantic comedy, Extreme Job, and Scrooged. And in 2021, Hart starred in Fatherhood, a drama about a man whose wife dies shortly after childbirth, leaving him to raise their daughter on his own. It premiered on Netflix in June.

Additionally, his series Die Hart premiered on May 20 and had a great first weekend, with numerous households streaming the series. On June 9th, Roku and Hart’s multi-platform comedy brand Laugh Out Loud the series’ returned to Roku with a second season. More recently, Kevin Hart signed a first-look deal with Netflix and will star as a master thief in the streaming giant’s next heist film Lift directed by F. Gary Gray.