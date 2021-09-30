Exclusive: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Replacing Harrison Ford In Indiana Jones Franchise, Shia LeBeouf Wanted For Return

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

Indiana Jones 5 will be Harrison Ford’s last outing as Indiana Jones, but it hardly seems like Lucasfilm is willing to give the franchise up. Though there have been large gaps between projects, the series remains popular. In this next movie, the studio has a large decision to make. Does the fifth film give a satisfactory conclusion and wrap everything up once and for all, or does it introduce a story that allows the franchise to continue without Harrison Ford? We wanted to know, so we went digging. Thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, Giant Freakin Robot has learned that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be taking over the lead role for the franchise.

Previously, the studio announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will co-star opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5. However, they haven’t made much information about her role public at this time. There have been theories about Phoebe Waller-Bridge possibly taking over in the past, but we hadn’t learned anything concrete until now. Surprisingly, she isn’t the only element currently planned for future Indiana Jones films. The studio is also trying to get Shia LaBeouf back for his role as Mutt Williams.

Screenwriter David Koepp has previously confirmed that Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) is not in Indiana Jones 5. However, that was said long before the movie started production, and could be subject to change. We learned that at this point, they’re trying to get Shia LaBeouf back to join Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the franchise’s future, but were unable to confirm if he might appear in Indiana Jones 5 as well.

Lucasfilm attempting to bring back Shia LaBeouf to join Phoebe Waller-Bridge could hint at details about her character. We were unable to confirm any more details on what her role is exactly, other than that they want her to lead the movies moving forward. However, in terms of the story for Indiana Jones that’s been established in canon so far, this is what we know. Shia LaBeouf played Mutt Williams in Crystal Skull. Mutt was the long-lost son of Indiana Jones. In the series The Young Chronicles of Indiana Jones, George Lucas came up with the idea that Indiana Jones has a daughter. When Mutt Williams was introduced in Crystal Skull, it raised a giant question mark. Does Indiana Jones only have a son? Did they just retcon the existence of his daughter?

Our source shared that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is taking over the Indiana Jones franchise. She is being introduced in Indiana Jones 5. After that, the studio wants her to be helped by Shia LaBeouf as the story moves forward. While we didn’t learn the finer details of what Lucasfilm has planned for the story they are going to tell once they have all these pieces in place, it does seem fairly likely that they’re imagining Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the unnamed daughter George Lucas previously created for Indiana Jones. Then, the story could be that Indy’s daughter leads the charge and is helped by his son, Mutt Williams.

Of course, not a lot of people saw The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, and if the movies want to retcon the existence of his daughter, that’s something Lucasfilm can do. However, with the established canon, this story idea may be where they’re headed as they move forward without Harrison Ford. It’s going to be interesting to see how they decide to establish Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in the fifth installment and how they handle Harrison Ford passing the torch to her. How will audiences react to such a major transition? Currently, Indiana Jones 5 is set for release July 28, 2022, when audiences will finally see how this will play out.