The Best Star Wars Horror Story Gets Turned Into Fan Game

Deathtroopers sees the players take on the role of a Stormtrooper, trying to survive aboard the Star Destroyer while infected and waiting around every corner of the spaceship. Players have nothing but their trusty blaster to take out the hostile Stormtroopers that jump out, and an encounter with Darth Vader is expected at one point. However, the nature of that encounter remains to be seen; we’re going to assume that even a zombified Darth Vader might be too much for a single Stormtrooper to take on alone.