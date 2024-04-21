AI Is Ruining Classic Movies And Isn’t Stopping

The 4K release of True Lies first became available on March 12. Since then, viewers have begun comparing and contrasting a number of scenes in the new release to the original DVD copies, revealing some instances of visuals that plunge the film into the uncanny valley. Geoff Burdick, who serves as the senior vice president of James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment company, has publicly stated that the AI-enhanced movies look better now than they ever have before, though audiences at large tend to disagree.

A number of before-and-after screenshots from True Lies showcase these issues. While the new edition of the film looks fresh and remastered at a glance, the poorly crafted AI enhancements begin to shine through when the movie’s images are scrutinized. Some viewers have shared scenes where Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s face looks desaturated and uncomfortably smooth, with skin textures that come off as incredibly inhuman.