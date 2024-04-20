Back to Black Can’t Beat Powerful Max Documentary Every Fan Must See

I’ve always loved music, musicians, and the stories behind their successes and failures, but Amy portrays this truly genius artist in a light unlike any other. Perhaps this distinction is because the documentary is, as it has been billed, “Amy in her own words.” The director, Asif Kapadia, conducted over 100 interviews with Amy’s friends and family and includes video footage of her as a young child, as an early singer, and as a seasoned, dying Grammy winner.

We are treated to real, authentic, raw emotion from the people she left behind, and Amy does a spectacular job of making us love her the way those who truly knew her did and hate the villains that contributed to her downfall.