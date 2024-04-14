Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Best Hero Has A Secret Brother

John Schaefer makes perfect sense as an element for the movies to pick up from the Dark Horse comics. As the origin point of the franchise, connections to the original Predator always hold more weight than other in-universe references. Introducing a character with a personal connection to Dutch would be a great point of connection for fans of the original film; it could even reintroduce Arnold Schwarzenegger or give him a cameo.

Dutch is one of the greatest action movie heroes of all time and one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s defining roles. The Predator comics have given the larger-than-life character more direct connections to the world and fleshed him out by giving him a brother in John Schaefer. The fact that he’s only appeared in the comics may make him a bit niche, but John is a great addition to Predator lore many fans don’t know about.