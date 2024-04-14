Before The Naked Gun, Leslie Nielsen Stars In Horror Slasher Fan Favorite

REVIEW SCORE

What makes Prom Night stand out among slasher films is that there is an actual plot. While many in this genre use contrived devices to gather victims in one place so that they can be hacked to pieces by the film’s antagonist, Prom Night carries an element of mystery that balances out the gore. Add that attribute in with the fact that it influenced so many 1980s slashers that followed, and you’ll see why I believe it is deserving of a four-star rating.

Prom Night spawned three sequels, with each subsequent entry less interesting than its predecessor. In 2008, a bigger-budget remake was released in theaters. This proved to be a box office success, raking in $57.2 million over its $20 million budget.

Prom Night is available to stream for subscribers on Peacock and Prime. The slasher film is also able to be streamed for free on Vudu, Tubi, and Kanopy.