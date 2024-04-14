The 1980s Comedy Slasher Way Better Than Scary Movie, Stream Now With No Netflix Subscription

REVIEW SCORE

As a parody film, Student Bodies hits the mark. Of course, there would be bigger production parodies, shot on giant budgets and full of familiar faces. But without this obscure 1981 pioneering concept, the world of horror parodies would look starkly different. The acting is abysmal, and the script is absolutely absurd, but the tongue-in-cheek approach and the style it implemented to mock popular horror films make it worthy of watching.

You can stream Student Bodies on Pluto.