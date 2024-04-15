Supernatural Sci-Fi Anime Messes With Space And Time In The Best Way

The Darker than Black story follows one contractor in particular, named Hei, who works with a group called the Syndicate. We watch him throughout the anime as he completes missions and avoids capture.

The story is interesting because it’s not very black and white. It’s hard to tell whether Hei is a good guy or not, and what his main goal is in working with the Syndicate, especially at the beginning. The show doesn’t bother to explain much to the audience and instead makes the viewers work for any information.