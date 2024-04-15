Civil War Proves We Shouldn’t Be Scared Of Movies

Civil War released on April 12 in the United States, just in time for the weekend, and it has already recouped over half of its $50 million budget.

In just the three days it has been out as of this writing, the movie has made $25.7 million at the box office. That is definitely an auspicious start for the movie to wind up being successful. This actually became the biggest opening for a movie from distributor A24 in their history, topping Hereditary.

Even more positive is that critics are also responding very well to Civil War, with it currently having an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So by every significant metric, the movie is doing well. This is quite a far cry from all the concerns people were publicly espousing before Civil War was released.