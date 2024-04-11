Joker 2 Is What DC Live-Action Needs More Of As The Marvel Alternative

We all saw DC’s best efforts to imitate the MCU formula and how it just dragged on to a train wreck of bad move after bad movie.

Marvel’s multiverse has worn thin for me and many others as well. I honestly have no idea if Joker 2 will even be good, but it at least looks interesting.

A standalone comic book movie with an R rating, no superpowers, and it’ll be a musical? How does that not stand out from the crowd for you?