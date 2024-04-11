Joker 2 Is What DC Live-Action Needs More Of As The Marvel Alternative
When Joker: Folie a Deux was first announced, many comic fans were skeptical of DC continuing with Joaquin Phoenix’s take on the character. But after the latest teaser, I feel like most people have realized this is exactly what DC should be doing more of. Joker 2 is totally new, different, and risky, which is what DC needs to do more of with its characters to create a true alternative to Marvel.
Need To Make DC Interesting
We all saw DC’s best efforts to imitate the MCU formula and how it just dragged on to a train wreck of bad move after bad movie.
Marvel’s multiverse has worn thin for me and many others as well. I honestly have no idea if Joker 2 will even be good, but it at least looks interesting.
A standalone comic book movie with an R rating, no superpowers, and it’ll be a musical? How does that not stand out from the crowd for you?
Many Characters Could Use A New Approach
But DC should not stop at just making Joker 2 in this style. So many of their characters could benefit from being written in a style that is not just the MCU except with DC characters.
Like the Halle Berry version of Catwoman tainted that brand so much that another superhero take on the character would probably still suffer for it.
A New Catwoman?
But I think Catwoman could be redeemed if DC did a more grounded version of the character focusing on Selina Kyle as a typical criminal without supernatural abilities or encountering Batman.
What if DC gave us a version of Catwoman who stole because she was very sick and needed to afford medicine so that she could continue to live and take care of her family?
That would be totally fresh with the character.
Maybe A New Bane?
Keeping with the focus on the villains like Joker 2, some backstories for Bane depict him as being a former luchador.
As a pro wrestling fan, I’d definitely like to see that side of Bane. What about a movie where we see Bane before his turn to crime, trying to establish himself as a main event level luchador who is worthy of holding a world championship.
Darren Aronofsky made this type of story work in The Wrestler, so why not show us a more tragic story of Bane trying and failing to achieve his dream in the over the top world of wrestling?
Joker 2 Has The Right Idea
Comic book movies used to be so much more willing to experiment and try new things.
It just feels like ever since the MCU found success, every new superhero movie is trying to emulate that formula to diminishing returns.
Part of what makes Joker 2 sound fun is that without superheroes existing in this world, a smaller more intimate character story can be really engrossing.
The MCU can never do that at this point because unless the issue is something that endangers the world, it feels insignificant in comparison.
Don’t Play It Safe
Even if Joker 2 does not do well, I will still give it props for taking a big swing.
I would rather see new superhero movies do something bold and outside the box than play it safe. We have had plenty of superpowered fights to save the universe, give us something different now.