The Blair Witch Is Coming Back From The #1 Horror Studio For Reboots

The original Blair Witch Project has long been considered one of the most successful movies ever. Released in 1999 and made on a shoestring budget of just $35,000, the found-footage sensation has gone on to terrify audiences for generations, grossing an impressive $249 million globally.

That means the movie had an unbelievable 99 percent profit margin. The only other film that has competed with Blair Witch’s numbers is another found-footage feature, Paranormal Activity, which made $193 million countering a budget of $15,000. Jason Blum, the CEO of Blumhouse Productions, the man behind the wheel for the new Blair Witch movie, was the producer for the original Paranormal Activity, which made 12,866 times its original budget.