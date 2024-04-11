The Blair Witch Is Coming Back From The #1 Horror Studio For Reboots
The Witch is back! A new installment in the Blair Witch horror franchise is being developed by Lionsgate and Blumhouse. The new film is being released as part of a multi-film deal between the two studios, with Blumhouse tasked with reimagining horror classics from Lionsgate’s vault.
The Original Film Was A Massive Money Maker
The original Blair Witch Project has long been considered one of the most successful movies ever. Released in 1999 and made on a shoestring budget of just $35,000, the found-footage sensation has gone on to terrify audiences for generations, grossing an impressive $249 million globally.
That means the movie had an unbelievable 99 percent profit margin. The only other film that has competed with Blair Witch’s numbers is another found-footage feature, Paranormal Activity, which made $193 million countering a budget of $15,000. Jason Blum, the CEO of Blumhouse Productions, the man behind the wheel for the new Blair Witch movie, was the producer for the original Paranormal Activity, which made 12,866 times its original budget.
Finally, A Proper Revival
Despite its humble beginnings, The Blair Witch Project became a worldwide phenomenon that resulted in a sequel made in 2001 and a follow-up in 2016.
But three movies is not enough for this franchise and it seems like there’s still more story to tell in the Blair Witch universe. With horror maestro Jason Blum at the helm, the Blair Witch is set to rise once more from the depths of the deep, dark forest. Roy Lee, who produced the 2016 installment, is back on board for the new chapter.
Jason Blum Is The New King Of Horror
The news was officially announced by Lionsgate film chair Adam Fogelson and Jason Blum, who expressed their excitement about the partnership and the opportunity to breathe new life into a horror classic. Fogelson, who has previously collaborated with Blum on multiple projects, including Joel Edgerton’s The Purge and James DeMonaco’s The Gift, hailed Blumhouse as the undisputed masters of the genre.
“I have been incredibly fortunate to work with Jason many times over the years,” Fogelson stated. “There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse. We are thrilled to kick this partnership off with a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation.”
Blum’s Paranormal Activtity Only Possible Thanks To Blair Witch
Blum, in turn, credited the Blair Witch Project for its pioneering role in the found-footage subgenre, crediting it as a direct inspiration for his own breakout hit, Paranormal Activity.
“I don’t think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch,” Blum remarked. “So this feels like a truly special opportunity, and I’m excited to see where it leads.”
Bring On The Witch!
The original Blair Witch Project was conceptualized by Simon Barrett, directed by Adam Wingard, and distributed by Lionsgate Films. Despite a 38 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s become one of the most iconic movies in horror, and is often credited with founding the found-footage subgenre.
So, ready or not, Fogelson and Blum are taking us back into the depths of darkness located in their twisted minds. Currently, details about the new installments are scarce. Just how many there will be, and whether or not they’ll become as iconic as the original, are two questions we’ll have to wait to find out.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter