The Disney+ Fantasy Anime Death Note Fans Need To Watch

While each of the main characters in The Promised Neverland is preternaturally intelligent, the characters are all distinct and smartly written. Emma is hopeful to the point of naivety, Norman is the charismatic natural leader, and Ray is pragmatic and disillusioned. The villains are also nuanced–particularly the haunted Isabella whose genuine affection for the children is at odds with her own desire to survive.

It’s the relationship between the children that sets The Promised Neverland apart from other battle of intellect shows like Death Note or Code Geass. All of the children are smart, capable, and have the same goal, but their personalities create conflict and tension as they work together. Seeing a group of genius children work together, each with their own skills and perspective is a subversion of individualistic, narcissistic protagonists like Light and Lelouch.