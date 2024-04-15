The Netflix Dark Psychological Thriller Anime Series Better Than Live-Action Crime Mysteries, Binge This Now

The story of the Monster anime amps up when a massacre in the city brings in a set of fraternal twins, Johan and Anna Liebert. Johan presents with a gunshot to the head, and Anna is just muttering something about killing. Instead of operating on Mayor Roedecker (who arrives at the hospital just after the twins), Tenma chooses to rush Johan into surgery first.

The young surgeon’s decision saves Johan but costs Mayor Roedecker his life. When Dr. Tenma gets flack for his decision, losing his social standing at the hospital, Director Heinemann and the others who harassed Tenma are conveniently and mysteriously murdered. The two twin children also vanished from the hospital.

When the police begin to suspect and question Tenma, his name is quickly cleared, and the mystery remains unsolved. Monster then progresses the anime nine years later, and Dr. Tenma finds himself confronted with his past and a “monster” he never intended to create.