Emma Stone Starring Alongside Her Real Life Husband In New Movie

However, as mentioned, Emma Stone is private, and even though the two were linked in 2016, they weren’t actually pictured together until three years later. In 2019, the couple was front row at a Golden State Warriors/Los Angeles Clippers game in Los Angeles.

In late 2019, McCary actually shared news of their engagement on Instagram. In the post, you can see Emma Stone flashing her ring for the camera. However, that post has since been deleted.

In 2020, Stone and McCary started their own production company called Fruit Tree. That same year, they were married and then had a daughter in 2021 named Louise Jean McCary.