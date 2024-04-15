Emma Stone Starring Alongside Her Real Life Husband In New Movie
Emma Stone is a celebrity who is fairly private when it comes to her off-screen life, although she’s blurring the lines between private and professional. According to Variety, Stone is in talks to star in an untitled film for Universal Pictures and her husband, Dave McCary, is in discussions to direct the movie.
The Couple Met On Saturday Night Live
This is far from the first film McCary has directed. He was behind the 2017 comedy-drama Brigsby Bear, starring Claire Danes, Greg Kinnear, and SNL’s Kyle Mooney. Speaking of SNL, McCary has been a segment director for many episodes of the iconic show. In fact, it was on the set of SNL where Emma Stone and McCary first met in 2016. Stone starred in a sketch titled “Wells for Boys,” which McCary actually wrote.
A Private Couple
However, as mentioned, Emma Stone is private, and even though the two were linked in 2016, they weren’t actually pictured together until three years later. In 2019, the couple was front row at a Golden State Warriors/Los Angeles Clippers game in Los Angeles.
In late 2019, McCary actually shared news of their engagement on Instagram. In the post, you can see Emma Stone flashing her ring for the camera. However, that post has since been deleted.
In 2020, Stone and McCary started their own production company called Fruit Tree. That same year, they were married and then had a daughter in 2021 named Louise Jean McCary.
Produce Films Together
Emma Stone and her beau team up both on and off-screen. They celebrated the premiere of the first Fruit Tree film in 2023. That was for a movie called When You Finish Saving the World, starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard and written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Stone and McCary also produced A Real Pain, starring Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is due to be released in the fall. McCary was also an executive producer on The Curse,
While we don’t yet know a title for the new film Stone is said to be starring in under the direction of her husband, Variety is reporting that they will also produce the project through their production company Fruit Tree. Patrick Kang and Michael Levin (supervising producers of NBC and UTV’s Young Rock) wrote the original spec screenplay for the movie.
Emma Stone’s Hot Streak
Emma Stone has had an incredible 2024 so far. In March, she walked away with the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. This was for the film Poor Things which tells the tale of the evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone). She’s a woman brought back to life by the brilliant but unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). It’s based on a book and is a postmodern revision of Frankenstein, replacing the traditional monster with Baxter; a smart, beautiful, captivating woman.
In her acceptance speech, Stone thanked her husband and her daughter, “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.” That was actually Emma Stone’s second Best Actress Oscar following her win in 2017 for La La Land.