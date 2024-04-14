Chris Farley Biopic Happening With A-List Talent Starring And Directing

Chris Farley is known as one of the greatest comedic actors of all time and was gone too soon, passing away at the age of 33. Farley was discovered by Lorne Michaels and got his start on Saturday Night Live alongside one of the show’s greatest ensembles with Adam Sandler, David Spade, Phil Hartman, Chris Rock, and Mike Myers. He quickly became a fan favorite thanks to sketches that highlighted his penchant for physical comedy.

Chris Farley went on to make some of the best comedies of the 1990s with Tommy Boy, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Black Sheep. Unfortunately, he relapsed from his years of sobriety and died from an overdose in 1997. Now, this biopic has the chance to pay a loving homage to one of the finest comedic actors of his generation.