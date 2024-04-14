Chris Farley Biopic Happening With A-List Talent Starring And Directing
Comedy legend Chris Farley is getting a biopic, and there’s an A-list team behind it. There is a script based on The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts with Paul Walter Hauser attached to play the role of the late Farley and Josh Gad directing with Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels producing through his Broadway Video banner. This hot package is being sold as a pitch, and Michael H. Weber is writing the script based on the aforementioned book.
Talent In Front And Behind The Camera
The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts was written by Tom Farley Jr., Chris Farley’s brother, and Tanner Colby and tells the story of Farley’s rise to comedy superstardom. The Farley family has also given their blessing to the project, according to insiders. This project would be the directorial debut for Josh Gad and undoubtedly a chance for a superstar-making turn for Paul Walter Hauser, whose star has risen in recent years with roles in Black Bird and Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell.
SNL Legend
Chris Farley is known as one of the greatest comedic actors of all time and was gone too soon, passing away at the age of 33. Farley was discovered by Lorne Michaels and got his start on Saturday Night Live alongside one of the show’s greatest ensembles with Adam Sandler, David Spade, Phil Hartman, Chris Rock, and Mike Myers. He quickly became a fan favorite thanks to sketches that highlighted his penchant for physical comedy.
Chris Farley went on to make some of the best comedies of the 1990s with Tommy Boy, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Black Sheep. Unfortunately, he relapsed from his years of sobriety and died from an overdose in 1997. Now, this biopic has the chance to pay a loving homage to one of the finest comedic actors of his generation.
The Right Man For The Job
Paul Walter Hauser is known for disappearing into his roles, so although he isn’t necessarily known for his comedic roles, it’s not hard to imagine him doing a fantastic job stepping into the role of Chris Farley. Josh Gad has extensive experience in the arena of comedy, so this biopic seems like a natural fit for him. It will be interesting to see what Gad does in his role as a first-time director.
Hit Indie Film Writer Attached
Meanwhile, screenwriter Michael H. Weber is best known for his work on The Fault in Our Stars, (500) Days of Summer, and The Disaster Artist, which is a biopic of sorts that portrays a very different kind of celebrity. Needless to say, people are likely hoping that the Chris Farley biopic takes an interesting approach to the relatively tired biopic genre. Someone like Farley definitely deserves a biopic film that is as equally hilarious and unconventional as he was.
In any case, it seems likely that studios will be chomping at the bit to buy this star-studded package. For now, we’ll just have to wait for more details about the Chris Farley biopic and who else will be involved. Stay tuned, and we’ll keep you updated on any new details about the film.